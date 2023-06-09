17-year-old arrested, charged in shooting that killed dog, injured multiple people in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old in Durham faces multiple charges in connection with a shooting in March that left several people injured and a dog dead.

According to police, the shooting happened in the area of Avon Lake Drive and Kent Lake Drive on March 23. Officers responded to multiple calls about shots fired in the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive just before 9 p.m. When police arrived, they found multiple residents with gunshot injuries.

Officers also found a dog that had been shot and killed inside a home on Avon Lake Drive.

The teen was charged through a juvenile petition with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill, two counts of injury to real property, animal cruelty, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a handgun by a minor, going armed to the terror of the public, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday and is being held at the juvenile detention center.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Investigator K. Foley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29521 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood