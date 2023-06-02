2 teens arrested in April shooting of 14-year-old Durham girl

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police investigators arrested and charged two 16-year-old boys with a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl seriously injured in early April.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on April 8 at East Lawson Street and Ridgeway Avenue.

Officers found the 14-year-old girl who had been shot already being treated at a hospital. She is recovering from her injuries, police said Friday.

On May 16, a 16-year-old suspect was charged via juvenile petitions with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and possession of a handgun by a minor. He was already in secured custody and his petitions were served that same day.

On May 24, the second 16-year-old boy was charged via juvenile petitions with the same charges in connection with this shooting. Officers arrested him Thursday, and he was taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Investigator J. Eason at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29122 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

