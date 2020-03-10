Durham Police identify man fatally shot Saturday on Commonwealth Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have identified a man shot and killed on Commonwealth Street.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Commonwealth.

Police said they found 51-year-old Terry Bradshaw suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Harton at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countyhomicide investigationshootinginvestigationdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man shot, killed in Durham; police investigating
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News