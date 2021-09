DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot while driving in Durham.Durham police said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of W. Lakewood Avenue and Blackwell Street.Authorities said a man was in a stopped car was shot by a person who pulled up in a car next to his.The victim crashed his car nearby. The man was taken to the hospital.Anyone with information is asked to call 919-683-1200.