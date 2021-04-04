man shot

Man 'critically injured' in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was sent to the hospital on Saturday night for treatment of 'critical injuries' following a shooting in Durham.

A little after 8:30 p.m., the Durham Police Department reported that the shooting happened in the area of Elm Street and Dale Street.

Durham police did not reveal if they had a shooter suspect in custody at this time.

This marks the second reported shooting in less than 24 hours for the city of Durham.


On Friday night, a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot along the 11000 block of Ridgeway Avenue.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
