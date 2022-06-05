At least 3 injured in Durham strip club shooting

DURHAM, N.C. -- At least three people were seriously injured when gunfire erupted overnight in the parking lot of a Durham strip club, authorities said.According to witnesses, a large group of people were involved in a disturbance in the parking lot of the establishment when the shots were fired around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the Durham County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.At least three people were injured and were taken to an area hospital in private vehicles for treatment of serious injuries, the sheriff's office said.Investigators were processing a large number of shell casings, interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, according to the news release.If anyone has information on this incident, they are asked to contact CID by calling 919-560-0880 or our communications line at 919-560-0900. You may also call Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.