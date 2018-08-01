A Jordan High School senior is in some hot water after allegedly sending a racist and sexist video to a female classmate.In the video, the unidentified student, who is an avid football and lacrosse player, repeatedly used the N-word and made sexist remarks.Reports said he sent the video to a female student who then shared it on social media.A spokesperson for Durham Public Schools said the video was not recorded on school grounds, with school equipment, or during the school year.However, the principal sent a call home to parents Tuesday afternoon to reassure them that the school is safe and that the video is being addressed.