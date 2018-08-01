DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --A Jordan High School senior is in some hot water after allegedly sending a racist and sexist video to a female classmate.
In the video, the unidentified student, who is an avid football and lacrosse player, repeatedly used the N-word and made sexist remarks.
Our media partners at the Herald Sun were the first to report on the video.
Reports said he sent the video to a female student who then shared it on social media.
A spokesperson for Durham Public Schools said the video was not recorded on school grounds, with school equipment, or during the school year.
However, the principal sent a call home to parents Tuesday afternoon to reassure them that the school is safe and that the video is being addressed.