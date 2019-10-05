Durham recording studio offering free time to local artists promoting love and togetherness

DURHAM, N.C. -- A Durham business owner is asking for local talent to stop gun violenceShae Ramirez, the owner of SH'Bella Talent Agency and Recording Studio in Durham, offers free recording time to local artists in the community to promote love and togetherness. It's all apart of Ramirez's "Bull City Ceasefire" to stop violence within the community. Her focus is to change the negative reputation violence has brought to Durham."We can't sit and say I'm not gonna do anything, we all have to do something. So I'm trying to do my part, so I want this to be a start and I want to do it every year so we can make some change and so other cities can look at Durham and say, 'Hey they did it so can we.'"Located at 1058 W Club Blvd, Suite 225, the Bull City Ceasefire takes place Oct. 6 through Oct. 12 with different events happening throughout the week.