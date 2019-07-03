abc11 together

Durham Summerstage brings trumpet player Shamarr Allen to town for Fourth of July

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
Durham (WTVD) -- A taste of New Orleans is coming to the triangle.

Trumpet player Shamarr Allen, who grew up in the 9th Ward, will be performing on Fourth of July at the Durham Summerstage.

It is all part of the Bull City celebration of its 150th birthday. More information here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamabc11 together
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11 Together salutes Raleigh's Tammy Lynn Center on its 50th birthday
Festival for the Eno
Holly Springs teen collecting eye patches for kids with cataracts
V Foundation Charity Auction starts July 1
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens ejected from SUV in rollover crash, unlicensed sister charged
Heat index to climb into the 100s in Triangle, Sandhills on Wednesday
LIST: 4th of July events in the Triangle and Fayetteville
Facebook, Instagram images not loading for many users
4 Triangle stores fined for excessive price-scanner errors
Homeless man raped teen in tent behind Raleigh church, police say
Fire burns Jim Beam warehouse with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon inside
Show More
70-year-old disqualified from Los Angeles Marathon for cheating
Texas teen mows front lawn into U.S. flag to honor fallen soldier
NC daycare shut down after worker intentionally dropped baby on head
UNC System changes AP exam policy for all its schools
Displaying your flag for Fourth of July? Here's how to do it properly
More TOP STORIES News