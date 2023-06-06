Part of Duke Street closed in Durham due to downed power lines

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Portion of Duke Street closed in Durham due to downed power lines.
If your morning commute takes you to downtown Durham you may encounter some delays.
A portion of Duke Street has been closed from Frasier Street to Carver Street due to downed power lines after a crash overnight.
MORE NEWS: 20-story towers will rise near Dix Park as part of $700 million project
Crews expect the road to open up by 7 a.m. this morning.
The best way around the closure is to take Roxboro Street.