Large tree falls on home in Durham, family of 5 inside at the time

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large tree fell on a home with a family of five inside Sunday afternoon in Durham.

The incident happened in the 2500 block of Stephenson Street at around 1:30 p.m. Five family members were inside of the home at the time.

No injuries were reported.

Durham fire officials told the family not to go back inside of the home.

The cause of the tree fall has not been determined.