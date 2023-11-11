1 person injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. -- Durham police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on Wabash Street.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 1200 block of Wabash Street just after 8:15 p.m. When officers arrived they found a person with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The victim's condition has not been released.

