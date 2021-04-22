girlfriend charged

Durham woman charged in fatal stabbing of boyfriend

Morgan Gullie, 22, of Durham (Courtesy of the Wake County Sheriff's Office)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is behind bars on Wednesday after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death overnight, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office.

Around 2 a.m., deputies were called to a stabbing along the 1700 block of Fletcher's Chapel Road in Durham.

Deputies learned that Abraham Markham and his girlfriend, Morgan Gullie, 22, of Durham, were driving down New Light and Ghoston roads when a fight broke out within the vehicle. During the fight, Gullie allegedly stabbed Markham.

Gullie initially told investigators that Markham had "sustained the injuries" during an encounter in the parking lot of a restaurant near Durham and Creedmoor roads.

Morgan Gullie, 22, of Durham

Courtesy of the Wake County Sheriff's Office



After speaking with witnesses, investigators charged Gullie with murder.

Gullie is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countydurham countydurhamgirlfriend chargedmurderhomicideman killedstabbingwake county newsdurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GIRLFRIEND CHARGED
Police: Fla. woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
39% of central NC officer-involved shootings involve mental health crises
Does Chauvin conviction set a precedent? NCCU law professor weighs in
Eastern Wake County towns seeing development unseen since early-2000s
Cooper expects to lift most restrictions, except masks, by June 1
For some, pandemic job losses meant new opportunity as entrepreneur
'Very happy': Wake school plans for in-person, stadium graduations
No charges filed in death of Spring Lake pedestrian
Show More
Body found as crews battle fire in Cameron, deputies say
Lack of staff could slow reopening for NC restaurants
Polls find vaccine hesitancy in White Evangelical community
4-year-old girl shot while sleeping inside her home
You're fully vaccinated. When can you drop the mask?
More TOP STORIES News