Durham police investigate after woman shot

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a woman was shot Monday night.

Officers responded to a call about a gunshot wound just before 8:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Miami Boulevard.

A woman who was found shot was taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the shooting actually happened in the 2500 block of East Main Street.

Officers were on the scene late Monday conducting an active investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

