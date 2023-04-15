'It looked like a warzone': Durham Woman's Apartment Sprayed with Bullets, Shooters Still at Large

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Alisha Sanders showed us around her Durham Apartment, hours after it was shot up with what she described as military-style weapons.

"It looked like a warzone in there. That's how many bullets here in my house," said Sanders.

From the front room through the back of the apartment, Sanders's home was sprayed with bullets. There were holes in the ceiling, through her front door, and inches away from where she sleeps.

The surprise attack happened Friday at the Bailey Apartments off University Drive just after 6:00 PM

Sanders, was visibly upset when we met, but described what she remembered

"Someone knocked on the door. I look out the peephole and when I looked at the peephole and I didn't see nobody so I look out my window right there and a boy standing behind this tree with a long gun," Sanders said.

She immediately ran to the back of her house. The bullets missed hitting her.

"If they would have just shot the door and kicked the door in me and her probably would be in there dead," Sanders said.

Fortunately, she's okay physically, however mentally this experience will take time to heal. The entire ordeal leaving her frustrated.

"My problem is with Durham police operators. All my neighbors seen them when they was out here calling the police, and I wasn't even aware of it. I'm calling 100 times and one of the operators hung up on me," she said.

The ABC11 I-Team found growing staff vacancies and long wait times for people in need all across the Triangle. Durham police chief Patrice Andrews told ABC11 there are nearly 140 openings in her department. Challenges that victims can't excuse in a time of need.

"It's ridiculous and you see the scene. If I would have said I had an asthma attack it would have been more police.It really don't make no sense," Sanders said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Durham Police Department who had officers on the scene when Breaking News Crews arrived. Police have not responded to request for information at this time.

