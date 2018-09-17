Durham woman's generosity helps evacuees in time of need

Lavette McGill of Durham took in three additional households from families displaced out of Jacksonville. They could use an air mattress if you care to donate. pic.twitter.com/F3M5LhkzbZ — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) September 17, 2018

When a group of 12 family members, which included five kids, from Onslow County, arrived at Southeast Raleigh High School, there wasn't enough room for them.The school could only accommodate around 75 of the more than 250 who were on the bus.That's when a call was made to Lavette McGill.One of the evacuees asked McGill, who is a Durham resident, to see if she could help.Without her assistance, they would have to split up.McGill was more than able.She made multiple trips to pick up the group in Raleigh and bring them to her east Durham home.With massive flooding in Jacksonville and the surrounding areas, there is no guess as to when they may go back or what they may go back to.One of the displaced family members is 69-year-old Lester Mae Thomas, who's undergoing treatment for breast cancer.At this point, he is beyond grateful to be helped by McGill.ABC11 viewers have stepped up to provide improved accommodations and other supplies.Now, as long as they have to stay they'll be comfortable.