One person killed in two-vehicle crash in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck in Durham late Friday night.
Durham police said the crash occurred along Holloway Street and Lynn Road, just before 10 p.m.
The victim, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
Police did not disclose any more information on the crash.
