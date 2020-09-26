fatal crash

One person killed in two-vehicle crash in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck in Durham late Friday night.

Durham police said the crash occurred along Holloway Street and Lynn Road, just before 10 p.m.

The victim, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Police did not disclose any more information on the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countycar crashfatal crashcrashdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Fayetteville
Woman dies after being ejected in Fayetteville 2-car crash
Vanessa Bryant suing Sheriff's Dept. over Kobe crash pics
2 dead in crash on NC 87 in Harnett County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These downtown Raleigh streets will be closed this weekend
Frustrations climb as legal battle boils over correcting voter mistakes
Cape Fear Regional Theatre to hold 1st outdoor production in Oct.
Trump intends to tap Barrett for Supreme Court: Sources
NC elections officials release documents on proposed settlement
LATEST: NC begins including cases reported by rapid tests
2-year-old shot by sibling in apparent accident, police say
Show More
Abandoned Riley Hill School catches fire in Wendell
Apex community mourns loss of beloved coach and teacher
States that have used mail-in voting for years offer NC advice
'I'll never get over this': Forslund on life after Canes
Wake County father, son share same birthday, both born at UNC Rex
More TOP STORIES News