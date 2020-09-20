Durham wreck stemmed from Boost Mobile armed robbery, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a Saturday night crash that potentially stemmed from an armed robbery.According to police, the crash occurred on the off-ramp from 147 onto 15-501.The armed robbery, in which the crash stemmed from, occurred at a Boost Mobile store located in the 2200 block of N. Roxboro Street.Authorities did not disclose how many people were involved or if there were any injuries in the robbery or the crash.An investigation is underway at this time.