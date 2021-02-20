Fayetteville police seek endangered brothers believed to be with mother

Dwight is described as having black hair, brown eyes, standing 3 feet tall and weighing 60 pounds. Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are asking for the public's assistance in finding two young brothers who may be endangered.Authorities said they are searching for 8-year-old Dwight Clarke III and his 9-month-old brother Sebastian Hagler. Detectives said they believe the boys may be with their mother, Joleah McMillan, who they have not been able to contact.Dwight is described as having black hair, brown eyes, standing 3 feet tall and weighing 60 pounds. Police shared the image of Dwight below.Sebastian is described as having black hair and brown eyes. Officials did not have an image of Sebastian.Anyone with information regarding the location of the two brothers or their mother is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 354-7621 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.