vote 2020

Wake County voters leading charge in total ballots cast in North Carolina

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County voters have cast the most ballots out of any North Carolina county, according to the North Carolina Board of Elections.

"We've never seen anything like this," said Wake County Board of Elections member Gerry Cohen.

Roughly 40 percent of Wake County's registered voters have already voted; the latest data shows more than 310,000 ballots have been cast in the county.

The county's numbers are higher than Mecklenburg County, which has more early voting sites, but fewer registered voters.

There are 20 early voting locations in Wake County. Voters can use any one of them in their county of residence during early voting, but must go to their assigned precinct on Election Day.

RELATED: Despite increase in early voting locations, access remains difficult for some

Cohen isn't sure why Wake County's turnout is so heavy this election cycle, but he credits a good civic culture.

"We are already over half the 2016 entire turnout, so I think we're seeing a very high level of turnout and I think it's very impressive the voters' dedication," he said.

Did you experience issues while at your polling site trying to vote? Tell us about it here.

Wake County has an interactive tool that allows residents to see average wait times at each polling location.

QUESTIONS ABOUT VOTING IN NORTH CAROLINA IN 2020? VIEW OUR ELECTION GUIDE:
For a better experience on the App, click here to see the experience on its own page
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswake countyvoter informationnc2020vote 20202020 presidential electionwake county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Sen. Tillis attacks Cunninghum, defends vote on SCOTUS
Second debate signals change in tone, but will it sway voters?
Ft. Bragg veteran votes for first time ever in presidential election
Vice President Pence will host rally in Kinston on Sunday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Sen. Tillis attacks Cunninghum, defends vote on SCOTUS
Second debate signals change in tone, but will it sway voters?
Inside a Wake County school as students prepare to return
FSU partnership aims to provide more doctors in the Sandhills
NC's Second Chance Act another move toward social justice
Wake County names 2020-2021 Principal of the Year
Show More
CO landlord accused of threatening to double rent if Biden wins
Raleigh Fire Department to accept applications for new recruits
Ft. Bragg veteran votes for first time ever in presidential election
NC State Fair food event saved struggling local vendors
Vice President Pence will host rally in Kinston on Sunday
More TOP STORIES News