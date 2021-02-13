nepal earthquake

Earthquake Japan: Strong quake hits northeast coast, shaking Fukushima; no tsunami alert

By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO -- A strong earthquake hit off the coast of northeastern Japan late Saturday, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas, but there was no threat of a tsunami, officials said.

The Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant, which had meltdowns following a massive quake and tsunami 10 years ago, was checking to see whether there were any problems following the magnitude 7.1 quake. There were no immediate reports of irregularities from other nuclear plants in the area, such as Onagawa or Fukushima Dai-ni, government spokesperson Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Tokyo Electric Power Co. said that some 860,000 homes were without power as a result of the quake, according to Kato.

Kato said there was no danger of a tsunami from the quake. He said that some trains in northeastern Japan had stopped running, and that other damage was still being checked.

RELATED: What is an earthquake? This is what happens when the ground starts to shake

Video from public broadcaster NHK TV showed some pieces of a building wall had broken off and fallen to the ground. Items fell off shelves because of the shaking, NHK said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered about 60 kilometers (37 miles) beneath the ocean bed.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga headed into his office immediately after reports of the quake, where a crisis center has been set up.

The shaking was felt in Tokyo, to the southwest.

The same northeastern area was slammed by a quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in March 2011. Experts are warning of aftershocks over the next several days, including possibly larger quakes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakejapannepal earthquaketsunamiu.s. & worldjapan quake
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NEPAL EARTHQUAKE
Tsunami warning in Alaska: 'This is not a drill'
Jersey Shore rocked by sonic boom, agencies say
Cary boy 'breaks boards' for earthquake relief
Local woman returns from Nepal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
152K without power as freezing rain moves throughout central NC
12-year-old shoots Goldsboro home intruder during robbery
Fight over witnesses could delay Trump impeachment trial conclusion
Black docs at WakeMed lead effort to solve NC's vaccine equity issues
When will the vaccine be widely available? Cohen hopes this summer
Fired Thales Academy teacher accused of indecent liberties with child
Experts offer tips on keeping relationships healthy amid pandemic
Show More
CDC links listeria outbreak to certain type of cheese
LATEST: Fauci says mask wearing will continue for 'several months'
Wake County ranks low in amount of COVID-19 vaccine per capita
Investigation underway after human remains found in Lee County
If a food delivery driver hits your car, who pays?
More TOP STORIES News