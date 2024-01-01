WATCH LIVE

Japan issues tsunami alert after 7.6 magnitude earthquake off its western coast

Monday, January 1, 2024 7:56AM
TOKYO -- Japan issued tsunami alerts Monday after a series of strong quakes shook western areas.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported a quake hitting Ishikawa and nearby prefectures, one of them measuring a preliminary magnitude of 7.6.

It issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the northwestern coast of the island of Honshu.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 meters (16.5 feet) and urged people to flee to high land or a top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.

Reports of damage were not immediately available.

