East Wake Middle School under Code Red lockdown after report of unidentified person on campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
East Wake Middle School was under a Code Red lockdown Friday morning after school administrators said there was a report of an unidentified adult on campus.

Code Red means the building is locked and no one can go in and out of the building.



As of 10:27 a.m. a school spokesperson said no one had been found.

A message was sent to parents about the incident.

This is a developing story. ABC11 will update.
