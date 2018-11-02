RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --East Wake Middle School was under a Code Red lockdown Friday morning after school administrators said there was a report of an unidentified adult on campus.
Code Red means the building is locked and no one can go in and out of the building.
Cars lined up outside of East Wake Middle School - Parents waiting to get kids. School is placed on Code Red Lockdown, report of unidentified man on campus. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/vT862VMflB— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) November 2, 2018
As of 10:27 a.m. a school spokesperson said no one had been found.
A message was sent to parents about the incident.
