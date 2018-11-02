Cars lined up outside of East Wake Middle School - Parents waiting to get kids. School is placed on Code Red Lockdown, report of unidentified man on campus. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/vT862VMflB — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) November 2, 2018

East Wake Middle School was under a Code Red lockdown Friday morning after school administrators said there was a report of an unidentified adult on campus.Code Red means the building is locked and no one can go in and out of the building.As of 10:27 a.m. a school spokesperson said no one had been found.A message was sent to parents about the incident.