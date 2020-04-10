Clergy, businesses strive to keep Easter traditions alive during COVID-19 pandemic

Trays are laid out inside the kitchen of Backyard Bistro in West Raleigh. The restaurant is one of the few spots crisping up filets and sprinkling down seasoning for a proper fish fry this Good Friday.
Proprietor Joe Lumbrazo says customers are calling for to-go orders and especially right now, he could use the business.
"It's like night and day from last year, and years previous. No one's coming out for Easter. Hopefully this will be the last holiday we have to spend inside," said Lumbrazo.
Elsewhere in the Triangle, North Carolinians are heading out for their holiday ham at Honey Baked or grabbing candy curbside at shops like Chocolate Smiles.
Most Easter services are moving from the pews to online portals.
Hope Community Church is encouraging faithful parishioners to invite others to come together for an online stream and celebrate as one virtually.
"I think the uniqueness of what we're going through right now as a nation, it's going to make inviting people to our Easter experience easier than ever," said Hope Community Church Pastor and Founder Mike Lee in a Facebook video message.
