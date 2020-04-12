easter

Artist paints Easter Bunny mural on Durham trail for families during COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Since some kids can't meet the Easter Bunny in person this year due to COVID-19, Samantha Everette created a 15-foot mural on Woodcroft Trail in Durham.

The mural is anamorphic, so when photographed at the right angle, the bunny appears to be the same height as a child.

Easter Bunny finds way to bring joy to Knightdale despite coronavirus pandemic

Everette said she used sidewalk chalk and washable tempera paint.

The bunny is located on the trails off Highgate Road, about three blocks from Woodcroft Parkway.

Easter Bunny is an essential worker, New Zealand prime minister jokes

"It was a joy to meet new neighbors and spread a little love and cheer around when we need it the most," Everette said in an Instagram post.

