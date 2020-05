Artist paints Easter Bunny mural on Durham trail for families during COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Since some kids can't meet the Easter Bunny in person this year due to COVID-19, Samantha Everette created a 15-foot mural on Woodcroft Trail in Durham.The mural is anamorphic, so when photographed at the right angle, the bunny appears to be the same height as a child.Everette said she used sidewalk chalk and washable tempera paint.The bunny is located on the trails off Highgate Road, about three blocks from Woodcroft Parkway."It was a joy to meet new neighbors and spread a little love and cheer around when we need it the most," Everette said in an Instagram post.