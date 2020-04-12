Artist paints Easter Bunny mural on Durham trail for families during COVID-19

The mural is anamorphic, so when photographed at the right angle, the bunny appears to be the same height as a child.
Easter Bunny finds way to bring joy to Knightdale despite coronavirus pandemic
Everette said she used sidewalk chalk and washable tempera paint.
The bunny is located on the trails off Highgate Road, about three blocks from Woodcroft Parkway.
"It was a joy to meet new neighbors and spread a little love and cheer around when we need it the most," Everette said in an Instagram post.