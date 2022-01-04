Economic Forecast Forum focuses on 2022

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- On Friday, January 7, the North Carolina Chamber along with the North Carolina Bankers Association will hold its 20th annual Economic Forecast Forum.
The event was scheduled to hybrid with an in-person component at the Sheraton Imperial in Durham, but because of the surge in COVID-19 cases, organizers have turned it into an all virtual event.
The Forum is a gathering of our state's most powerful and influential leaders, to discuss how the state can become a leader in job retention, job creation, and quality of life.
ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the Economic Forecast Forum. Joel Brown and Steve Daniels will moderate the Forum.
