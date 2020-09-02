Sports

ECU won't have fans at home football opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- East Carolina's season-opening football game against UCF on September 26 in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be played without fans in the stands because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the university announced Wednesday.

"This is disappointing news to deliver to Pirate Nation," Athletics Director Jon Gilbert said. "Currently, it is in the best interest to proceed without fans for our first home game after consulting with local and state health officials. We are optimistic we will be able to host fans in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium during the 2020 season at the appropriate time."

The UCF contest will include only essential game management and broadcast personnel, and a limited number of media members.

Parking lots operated by the University and used by fans on gameday will be closed.

ECU Athletics will continue to work with University, local and state health officials to determine capacity for the remaining four home games.

Previously, ECUpostponed its football home opener against Marshall on September 12.

The Pirates and Thundering Herd hope to reschedule that game.

RELATED
NC State to begin fall sports season without spectators, tailgating
UNC won't have fans for start of season either
Duke announces it will not have fans for home football games
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsgreenvillenccoronavirusecucovid 19 pandemiccollege football
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rescue crews find body of girl swept away in Smithfield floodwaters
WATCH: President Trump's full remarks in Wilmington, NC
NC playgrounds preparing to swing into Phase 2.5
LATEST: NC launches no-cost COVID-19 testing program
Raleigh girl shaves head to help children with cancer
Meredith College credits app for low COVID-19 cases
2 new tropical storms continue record setting hurricane season
Show More
Magnolia could replace Confederate symbol on new Mississippi flag
N.C. State's Keatts navigates change as both a coach and a dad
What to do if you want to opt out of the payroll tax deferral
Can I use a face shield instead of a mask?
Lawmaker on maternity leave forced to bring newborn to housing vote
More TOP STORIES News