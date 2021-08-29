Ed Asner, actor who portrayed Lou Grant, Carl from 'Up,' has died at 91

Actor Ed Asner attends the 15th annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Feb. 8, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the Emmy-award-winning actor known for his role as Lou Grant in the "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" universe, has died. He was 91.Later in life, Asner took on the role of Santa Claus in the modern Christmas classic "Elf" and voiced Carl Fredricksen in Pixar's "Up.""We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you," his verified account tweeted.