Edgecombe County deputy killed during collision

Deputy David Lee'Sean Manning

EDGECOMBE COUNTY (WTVD) --
An Edgecombe County deputy was killed Sunday evening after colliding with another vehicle.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the crash happened on Highway 111 just before 7 p.m. Deputy David Lee'Sean Manning, 24, was killed in the crash while on patrol.

Officials say Manning collided with another car after he turned around to investigate a traffic a violation. The driver of the vehicle has not been located.

The NCSHP is leading the investigation.
