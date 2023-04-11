Wake County School Board to view proposed budget during meeting

This will be Superintendent Catty Moore's last budget proposal before her retirement in July.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County School Board will meet later today and on the agenda is a presentation of the proposed school budget for next year.

This will be Superintendent Catty Moore's last budget proposal before her retirement.

In the last few years there have been significant changes to the budget to accommodate the fallout from the pandemic.

So previous proposals included increased pay and more access to technology in classrooms.

This budget is also expected to go through a similar timeline where it will be heard tonight then reviewed several times in May by the board and public hearings before being approved by county commissioners in June.

The meeting this evening will be at 5:30 p.m. at the headquarters in Cary.