$1.5B lottery jackpot remains unclaimed; South Carolina could lose out on millions

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) --
The winner of a $1.537 billion lottery jackpot in South Carolina has yet to come forward. That means the state of South Carolina might be a big loser too.

Economic officials estimated the winner would pay $61 million in state income taxes, and put that money into the budget. That much money could pay for new voting machines or a police officer in every South Carolina public school.

But with the prize unclaimed, the state Board of Economic Advisors is expected Thursday to suggest removing the $61 million windfall from the state spending plan. That's more than 0.5 percent of South Carolina's $9 billion budget in lawmakers' control.

The winner has until April 19 to claim the prize before it's returned to the 44 states that play Mega Million
