$3.6 million school funding measure passes in Johnston County

By
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Johnston County Commissioners approved funding to bridge the money gap for its school system Monday.

The approval means schools will get $950,000 per month for the next four months for a total of $3.6 million.

Along with it, Commissioner Larry Wood made a motion to approve the funding request with the catch: an audit of the county's finances.

Ted Godwin, chair of the board of commissioners, believes the audit is wasted money though he is on board with the funding aspect of things.

"The funding issue really has been mis-characterized," Godwin said. "Some people have said, 'How did they lose 15 million dollars?' or 'What do they do with it?' That never was the case. They didn't lose anything. They never had the money. It's really just that they had more needs than we funded."

The funding measure passed 4-1; two commissioners were absent. They will readdress it in July.

As for the audit, Chairman Godwin said it's open-ended as to how much that will cost.
