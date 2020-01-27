Education

1 Durham public elementary school closed on Monday

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham public school officials announced Sunday evening that one school will remain closed on Monday.

Morehead Montessori Elementary School

Officials said due to a heating system malfunction, Morehead Montessori Elementary School classes will be closed on Monday while repairs are underway. Jan. 27 will serve as a teacher workday at Morehead; no school or extracurricular events for Morehead students on Monday.

On Tuesday, Morehead Montessori's fourth- and fifth-grade classes will be held at the DPS Staff Development Center at 2107 Hillendale Road. All other Morehead classes will be held at Eno Valley Elementary School at 117 Milton Road.

Sandy Ridge Elementary
Officials said Sandy Ridge Elementary School will open at its regular time on Monday after repairs were made to the heating system.

Earlier, school officials, announced Sandy Ridge would operate on a two-hour delay due to a gas odor at the school.
