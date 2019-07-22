Education

2 North Carolina 'history on a stick' signs found

RALEIGH (AP) -- An agency in charge of North Carolina historical markers says two of five markers recently reported missing have been recovered.

More than 1,600 of the markers known as "history on a stick" stand along state roads, telling the stories of people and places that shaped the past.

North Carolina Highway Historical Markers says the two signs on Harkers Island were found thanks to the Carteret County Sheriff's Office and rangers from the Cape Lookout National Seashore. The agency said the markers had been blown over during Hurricane Florence and were put away for safe keeping by the National Park Service.

The markers that typically contain about 30 words are popular with the public. The program began in 1936.

Note: The video attached to this article is from a previous story about the missing history markers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationncthefthistoryhurricanenorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to turn your used, high-end clothing and accessories into cash
30-year-old man killed in motorcycle-involved crash in Durham
Equifax to pay up to $700 million in breach settlement
School threatens to place kids in foster care over unpaid lunch money
Man charged in I-40 crash that injured Raleigh police officer
Woman dies in motorcycle-involved crash in Fayetteville
Cooler temperatures are coming
Show More
Owner of Durham produce stand seeking arrest of man who robbed him
Wave off Oak Island breaks man's neck, kills him
Durham closes public outdoor pools due to high temps
Embattled Puerto Rico governor won't seek re-election
Boxer Christy Martin raises domestic violence awareness through boxing
More TOP STORIES News