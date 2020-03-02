Education

20 scholarships available for Next Stop Broadway summer camp at DPAC in 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Registration for summer camps in the Triangle are just around the corner.

Performing arts students have an opportunity to get on the stage at the Durham Performing Arts Center this summer.

It's all part of the Next Stop Broadway program--a week-long camp that involves classes, workshops, and rehearsals all focuses on Broadway shows.

At the end of the camp, the students will perform live on the DPAC stage in front of friends and family.

"If you've ever wanted to kind of step foot on the stage and try it out, this is the program for you," a DPAC representative said. "It's also meant for people who are really invested in theater, everyone can get something out of it."

The camp starts July 27 and runs through the 31st for kids ages 10-17.

All paid openings for the camp have been filled. However, interested students can still sign up for the wait list.

There are 20 full scholarships still up for grabs. They will be awarded in April to children with financial needs who are interested in the performing arts. Applications for the scholarship must be submitted before April 3.
