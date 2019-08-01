More than 200 NC teachers unexpectedly forced to take time off

More than 200 North Carolina teachers are being forced to take time off and a state law it to blame.Teachers with the North Carolina Virtual Public School were notified Thursday about a mandatory semester-long break.A spokesperson for the Department of Public Instruction said state law requires a 31-day break in service for those employees.State Superintendent Mark Johnson sent an email to those teachers saying he was not consulted on the issue and is reaching out to the governor's office and the general assembly to find a better solution. "The directive to take a semester-long break was determined by NCVPS with legal counsel from the State Board office and the Office of State Human Resources," he said.According to the North Carolina Virtual Public School website, 56,000 students were enrolled in the 2017-2018 school year statewide.