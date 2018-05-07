EDUCATION

2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are some great deals for Teacher Appreciation Week. (Shutterstock)

To say thanks to all the great educators, many businesses are offering freebies and deals to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week.

Chipotle - Buy one, get one free burrito from 3 pm to close on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, with faculty ID.

Cicis Pizza - Free pizza buffet on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, with valid school ID at participating locations.

Raising Canes - Free box combo on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, from 6-9 pm with current school ID.

MOD Pizza - Half off pizza or salad with teacher ID on May 8, 2018.

Tacos a Go Go will be offering 20% off to teachers who show their valid ID.

Every day deals

Apple - Special education pricing on computers and other products for students and educators.

Barnes and Noble - 20-25 percent off publisher's list price on all purchases for classroom use.

Banana Republic - 15 percent off full-priced in-store purchases with valid student or teacher ID.

J. Crew - 15 percent off online purchases for teachers and students.

West Elm- 15 percent off your next purchase when you sign up with an .edu email address.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherteachersfree foodfree stuff
EDUCATION
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Wake County parents win fight with school system to keep nurses in place
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
Changes coming to several Wake County public schools
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News