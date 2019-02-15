EDUCATION

28 Georgia students sickened by Valentine's Day candy and treats

Authorities in an Atlanta suburb are investigating after more than two dozen middle school students were sickened after eating Valentine's Day treats.

John Clark
ATLANTA (WTVD) --
Authorities in an Atlanta suburb are investigating after more than two dozen middle school students were sickened after eating Valentine's Day treats.

Students at Sandtown Middle School in South Fulton County, Georgia, reported feeling ill after eating candy and snacks.

"People were like screaming down the hallway and stuff," one student told WSB-TV.

The students said they felt nauseated and disoriented. Twenty-eight students were rushed to the hospital.

School officers are checking to see if the treats were intentionally tainted, and are sending samples to a lab. They're also considering the possibility of drug use.

Officials initially moved to evacuate the school, but later walked back that decision.
