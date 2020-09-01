coronavirus help

4 tips to help you manage working from home as kids learn from home

During this COVID-19 pandemic, more parents are working from home, and now some kids are learning from home too.

It's a situation that may be creating stress for families as they try to deal with the shift.

"Before the pandemic, when mom and dad were home, it meant mom and dad were available and it was family time. And this is a really challenging shift in the paradigm for kids to make - to think that now that mom and dad are home that they are now always available, and it's not always family time," said Dr. Emily Mudd with Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital.

Mudd is a child psychologist and has these tips for helping you balance working and learning from home.

  • Set clear boundaries so kids know when you are working or when they can do things such as ask for a snack or get help with an assignment.
  • Don't feel bad about your productivity level as a working parent, Mudd says. It can be hard to multi-task with new demands, so take a break when you're able.
  • When kids are learning remotely, Mudd says it's okay to let them sleep in. That way you'll have some time alone to work.
  • Finally, be patient with yourself


"Have some forgiveness for yourself, and be patient with yourself and your partner, and your children as these are unprecedented times. And just find those moments of happiness to be with your family among the chaos," Mudd said.

Advice to avoid isolation during virtual learning this academic year
EMBED More News Videos

Press play to learn more about simple lifestyle habits your student can incorporate and Baylor College of Medicine's free therapy sessions for some students.



Experts say threat of 2nd shutdown heightens mental health issues
EMBED More News Videos

"Just between April and May, we saw a 623 percent increase in total moderate anxiety and a 285 percent increase in severe anxiety," said the president and CEO of Mental Health Amer



COVID-19 making you anxious? Here are some tips that may help
EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcoronavirus helpcoronavirusworking familiestechnologyonline learninglearn from homecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS HELP
Homeless mother of 4 responds to outpouring of help
You might notice your take-home income increase next month
FDA approves cheaper, faster saliva-based COVID-19 test
COVID-19 causes Hertz bankruptcy, cars at discount
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children swept away in Smithfield flood
Fauci talks schools, Trump, and vaccines on GMA
LATEST: Some gyms reopening Tuesday in NC
Pres. Trump to visit Kenosha today after Jacob Blake protests
Watch for costly mortgage scams during COVID-19 pandemic
Tractor-trailer overturns, closing part of I-40 East in Raleigh
Cooper to talk Tuesday about next phase of COVID-19 reopening
Show More
Tropical Depression 15 forms off NC coast
Fort Bragg vet transports 3 trailers of supplies to Louisiana
Zoom Thanksgiving? Summer of COVID could give way to bleaker fall
Doctors want you to know the signs of colon cancer
Nash County names new K-9 after fallen deputy
More TOP STORIES News