RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A nationwide recall on school buses is having an impact on Wake County.
North Carolina's largest school district said it does operate some of the buses named in the recall.
The recall concerns problems with seats in 53,528 Thomas Built Buses school buses. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said some seats don't have enough padding to prevent an injury during a crash.
Wake County Public School System said Thomas Built Buses already indicated it will comply with the recall and install additional padding to fix the problem.
There have been no injuries reported in connection to this recall.
Wake County operates some of the school buses recalled for potentially unsafe seats
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News