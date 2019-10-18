Education

Wake County operates some of the school buses recalled for potentially unsafe seats

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A nationwide recall on school buses is having an impact on Wake County.

North Carolina's largest school district said it does operate some of the buses named in the recall.

The recall concerns problems with seats in 53,528 Thomas Built Buses school buses. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said some seats don't have enough padding to prevent an injury during a crash.

Wake County Public School System said Thomas Built Buses already indicated it will comply with the recall and install additional padding to fix the problem.

There have been no injuries reported in connection to this recall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationraleighwake countyeducationbusschool busrecallwake county schools
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Path of potential tropical storm crosses North Carolina
NASA live: Watch historic first all female spacewalk
Beware of fake websites trying to steal your money
Michael Jordan medical clinic opens in Charlotte
Blood drive happening at Morgan Street Food Hall
1 dead, another injured after shooting at Cary hotel
WEEKEND EVENTS: State Fair, fall festival & Oktoberfest
Show More
15-year-old Fayetteville girl found safe and unharmed
Charges not expected in crash that killed teen in Holly Springs
Outrage prompts cancellation of movie night at Fayetteville cemetery
Fayetteville Regional Airport shows off new passenger concourse
NC mother furious after son receives flu shot without permission
More TOP STORIES News