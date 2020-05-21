Education

UNC students attend virtual reality classes as part of remote learning

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill students have gotten the unique chance to attend class in a virtual reality environment while taking classes from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NC State, UNC announce fall semester starting earlier, ending by Thanksgiving due to concerns about COVID-19 second wave

The class was taught by Steven King, an associate professor at the UNC School of Media and Journalism.

"They put on the headset each week for class and they're transported into the VR classroom" King told ABC News.

Health officials release new considerations as US schools begin to open amid COVID-19 pandemic

The experience was featured on the ABC News Special "Pandemic: What You Need to Know."

"When Steven decided to mail the Oculus headset to our house I bragged about it to my family and my friends because who else gets to go into the classroom in a virtual reality space rather than on Zoom or something?" one student told ABC News.
