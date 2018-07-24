ABC11 TOGETHER PERSPECTIVES

ABC 11 Together Perspectives, July 22, 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC 11 Together Perspectives - July 22, 2018 (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs and how our viewers can help.
DURHAM (WTVD) --
This month's ABC 11 Together Perspectives features Triangle Rising Stars, the Boys and Girls Club of Durham and Orange Counties, and the Fill That Bus campaign for Crayons2Calculators.

Triangle Rising Stars
EMBED More News Videos

Triangle Rising Stars



Last school year more than 150 students from 39 area high schools took part in the Triangle Rising Stars program. TRS is sponsored by the Durham Performing Arts Center and looks for the area's most talented high school musical theater actors and actresses. Ten boys and ten girls are chosen as finalists and get to perform on the DPAC stage as part of the Triangle Rising Stars competition. It was the final part of a weekend in which the students got to take part in workshops and rehearsals with local theater professionals.

Click here for more information on Triangle Rising Stars

Boys and Girls Club of Durham and Orange Counties
EMBED More News Videos

Boys & Girls Club of Wake & Orange Counties



Everyday the Boys and Girls Club of Durham and Orange Counties serves approximately 150 children, and this year they are expanding by opening two new locations to serve students after school. The new Clubs will be at the Craig Gomains and South Estes housing communities. These are in addition to the Pettigrew Street location in Durham and Northside Elementary in Chapel Hill.

Click here for more information on the Boys and Girls Club of Durham and Orange Counties.

Fill That Bus
EMBED More News Videos

Fill That Bus



For most children back-to-school is an exciting time. They look forward to new crayons, and pencils and getting their supplies ready for a new year. But many students in Durham cannot take part in the fun because their families cannot afford to purchase the lengthy school supply lists provided by their schools. That's where Crayons2Calculators can help.

C2C operates a warehouse store where teachers are invited to "shop" for the tools they need to educate the next generation. They can also pick up supplies for students who many not have the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.

From July 23 through August 18 C2C is holding it's Fill That Bus campaign as businesses, churches and neighborhood organizations collect school supplies.

There are also two days when you can drop off supplies at a drive-thru location.

Friday, August 17
Durham Public Schools Bacon Street Building
808 Bacon St.
9am to 5pm

Saturday, August 18
Sam's Club
4005 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.
9am to 4pm

Chick-Fil-A
Off Renaissance Pkwy. (Near Streets at Southpoint Mall)
9am to 3pm

Click here for more information on Crayons2Calculators.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationabc11 together perspectivesabc11 togetherschoolstheater
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER PERSPECTIVES
ABC11 Together Perspectives - June 10, 2018
ABC11 Perspectives: StepUp Durham, Got to be NC, El Pueblo
Perspectives: ALS Walk, Angels Among Us, Dogwood Festival
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
More abc11 together perspectives
EDUCATION
Former president of UNC System C.D. Spangler Jr. dies
Summer of Service: Showcase your good deeds
11-year-old graduates from college, wants to be astrophysicist
TEACHERS: Discounts on back to school supplies are here
More Education
Top Stories
Woman hit during traffic stop in Cumberland County
2 dead after plane crashes in Lincoln County field
Girl befriends UPS driver who brought her life-saving medications
Thailand's soccer boys prepare to ordain as Buddhist novices
Who writes NC's ballot questions? Sec. of State fires back at NC legislature
I-Team: Doctors can file to take guardianship of mental-health patients away from parents
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
More than 26 arrested in illegal-casinos raid in Robeson County
Show More
Wake $550M school bond referendum closer to landing on November ballot
Burlington Police shoot, kill man armed with machete
Family says suspect in Toronto shooting had mental illness
Surveillance photos released of Raleigh CVS armed robbery suspects
Chapel Hill police seeking 3 suspects in CVS armed robbery
More News