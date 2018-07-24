ABC 11 Together Perspectives, July 22, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3815046" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Triangle Rising Stars

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3815003" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Boys & Girls Club of Wake & Orange Counties

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3815054" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fill That Bus

Friday, August 17

Saturday, August 18

This month's ABC 11 Together Perspectives features Triangle Rising Stars, the Boys and Girls Club of Durham and Orange Counties, and the Fill That Bus campaign for Crayons2Calculators.Last school year more than 150 students from 39 area high schools took part in the Triangle Rising Stars program. TRS is sponsored by the Durham Performing Arts Center and looks for the area's most talented high school musical theater actors and actresses. Ten boys and ten girls are chosen as finalists and get to perform on the DPAC stage as part of the Triangle Rising Stars competition. It was the final part of a weekend in which the students got to take part in workshops and rehearsals with local theater professionals.Everyday the Boys and Girls Club of Durham and Orange Counties serves approximately 150 children, and this year they are expanding by opening two new locations to serve students after school. The new Clubs will be at the Craig Gomains and South Estes housing communities. These are in addition to the Pettigrew Street location in Durham and Northside Elementary in Chapel Hill.For most children back-to-school is an exciting time. They look forward to new crayons, and pencils and getting their supplies ready for a new year. But many students in Durham cannot take part in the fun because their families cannot afford to purchase the lengthy school supply lists provided by their schools. That's where Crayons2Calculators can help.C2C operates a warehouse store where teachers are invited to "shop" for the tools they need to educate the next generation. They can also pick up supplies for students who many not have the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.From July 23 through August 18 C2C is holding it's Fill That Bus campaign as businesses, churches and neighborhood organizations collect school supplies.There are also two days when you can drop off supplies at a drive-thru location.Durham Public Schools Bacon Street Building808 Bacon St.9am to 5pmSam's Club4005 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.9am to 4pmChick-Fil-AOff Renaissance Pkwy. (Near Streets at Southpoint Mall)9am to 3pm