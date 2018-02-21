EDUCATION

After school district mergers, lawmakers study division

A General Assembly committee studying the potential division of districts holds its first meeting Wednesday.

RALEIGH --
Some North Carolina legislators believe it's worth looking at whether allowing the breakup of school districts following decades of district mergers makes sense for students and local governments.

A General Assembly committee studying the potential division of districts holds its first meeting Wednesday.

The state has had 115 districts across its 100 counties since 2004. There were 174 districts in the 1950's before city-county school board mergers increased for the sake of racial equity or fiscal efficiency.

Wednesday, a dozen districts have more than 25,000 students. Some argue spitting districts up could make them more effective. Others worry it could lead to the resegregation of schools.

The committee is supposed to report to the full legislature by May 1. This year's work session begins a couple weeks later.
