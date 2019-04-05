Education

Ahoy, Matey! Explore the 'Science of Pirates' this weekend at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- East Carolina University is known for its Pirates on the athletic field, but a Saturday event at ECU will turn the attention to North Carolina's most famous pirate: Blackbeard.

An open house will take place showcasing The Science of Pirates. You're invited to experience the ongoing conservation efforts for Blackbeard's flagship, the Queen Anne's Revenge.

Visitors will learn how conservators and archaeologists use chemistry, physics, technology, and more to conserve 300-year-old artifacts. There will be hands-on activities and educational demonstrations in a family-friendly atmosphere.

The shipwreck of the Queen Anne's Revenge was discovered off the coast of North Carolina in 1996. More than 400,000 artifacts have been recovered, including anchors and cannons.

The 6th annual QAR Lab Open House will take place April 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at 1157 VOA Site C Road in Greenville. No charge for admission.
