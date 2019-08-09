All Hoke County students will eat for free this school year

RAEFORD, N.C. -- They say there's no such thing as a free lunch -- but Hoke County Schools would beg to differ.The school district posted on Facebook on Thursday that all students will eat breakfast and lunch at no charge to them for the 2019-2020 school year.It's all part of a federally-funded program called community eligibility provision.That means families don't even need to apply for free and reduced-priced meals because all students will get to take advantage of this new program.