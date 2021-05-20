school lunch

All WCPSS students can receive free school meals for 2021-22 school year

Brunswick County Schools announced all students would receive free school meals in 2019-2020.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- All students in the state's largest public school district in the state will be allowed to have free breakfast and lunch at no cost starting in the 2021-22 school year.

The Wake County Public School System made the announcement in a Thursday e-mail.

The school system emphasized that families who are normally eligible for free or reduced lunches should still fill out an application so that the district can still obtain funding for other educational resources.

Prior to the latest announcement, the school offered discounted meals to eligible families.

Applications can be found here.
