Wayne County Public Schools votes to open most schools under remote learning for 3 weeks

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wayne County Public Schools announced its decision for almost all of its schools to open under Plan C for remote learning for the first few weeks of the coming semester, the latest in a growing list of schools making similar decisions.

In a news release sent Wednesday evening, WCPS said the Board of Education made the decision after hearing an update about the district's plans for blended in-person and online education, and administrators said they felt teachers needed more training to be able to adequately instruct students in a mixed learning environment.

However, the district's two Cooperative Innovative High Schools, Wayne Early/Middle College High and Wayne School of Engineering, will both reopen with some in-person classes.

All other schools will open for online instruction only. Goldsboro High School is scheduled to resume in-person classes on September 3, all other traditional academic calendar schools will follow on September 7.

