WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wayne County Public Schools announced its decision for almost all of its schools to open under Plan C for remote learning for the first few weeks of the coming semester, the latest in a growing list of schools making similar decisions.
In a news release sent Wednesday evening, WCPS said the Board of Education made the decision after hearing an update about the district's plans for blended in-person and online education, and administrators said they felt teachers needed more training to be able to adequately instruct students in a mixed learning environment.
However, the district's two Cooperative Innovative High Schools, Wayne Early/Middle College High and Wayne School of Engineering, will both reopen with some in-person classes.
RELATED: ENTER TEXT HERE
All other schools will open for online instruction only. Goldsboro High School is scheduled to resume in-person classes on September 3, all other traditional academic calendar schools will follow on September 7.
Do you have questions about sending your child back to school? Let us know.
Families can find updates about their child's school here.
RELATED: North Carolina students report spending more time virtual learning than most other states
Wayne County Public Schools votes to open most schools under remote learning for 3 weeks
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News