Aspiring teen astronaut from New York City wins spot in Disney Dreamers Academy

QUEENS, New York -- A teenager from New York City who aspires to be an astronaut is the latest student to be honored with "the opportunity of a lifetime" by The Walt Disney Company.
Maya Mitchell, a student at The Mary Louis Academy in Queens, has been accepted into Disney Dreamers Academy.
Keke Palmer from "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" broke the exciting news to Mitchell live on ABC's Good Morning America Thursday morning in front of Maya's teachers, principal and classmates.
The presentation included a videotaped message of congratulations from one of Maya's idols, Dr. Mae Jemison, who was the first African-American woman in space.
Disney Dreamers Academy, founded in 2008, helps ambitious young people ages 13-19 acquire the tools to make their potential shine.
The 4-day event for 100 select students takes place at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.
It is hosted by The Walt Disney Company, entertainer Steve Harvey and ESSENCE magazine.
The Dreamers get to interact with Disney Cast Members, celebrities, industry experts and community leaders through inspirational talks, immersive career activities and a networking and interviewing experience.
Dreamers also get to enjoy the fun of Walt Disney World theme park and explore the magic behind the scenes as well.
For more information on the program - and how all teenagers can apply - visit the Disney Dreamers Academy website.
Disney is the parent company of this ABC-owned television station.
