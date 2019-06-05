Education

Obese, unattractive students discriminated against in medical admissions process, Duke study finds

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Researchers at Duke Health discovered that medical school admissions programs discriminated against obese and "facially unattractive" applicants.

"It's unfortunate and disturbing, but perhaps not totally unexpected," Duke Radiology's Vice Chairman of Education Charles M. Maxfield said of the study recently published in the journal Academic Medicine.

Maxfield is the lead author on the study.

He said he and his colleagues designed the study to uncover the impact of physical appearance on medical school resident selection. To do so, they created mock applicants to be reviewed by 74 faculty members at five different radiology departments.

The authors of the study chose 76 photographs to represent a various facial attractiveness and obesity. With those photos, the authors of the study then randomized academic variables--such as class rank, grades, standardized test scores--for each application.

Reviewers chose the more attractive and less obese applicants, no matter the academic scores associated with them, more regularly than the other applicants.

Applicants that were obese or facially unattractive were half as likely to receive an interview with the radiology department.

"We find no reason to believe our findings are limited to radiology resident selection," Maxfield said. "Admissions decisions-makers throughout higher education should consider any potential appearance-based bias they may hold, and invoke strategies to manage that bias."

Maxfield said he hoped the study would serve as an alert and a learning opportunity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdurhammedicalobesitydiscriminationduke universitystudents
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for central NC until 10 p.m.
Homeland Security to investigate equipment used in 2016 Durham election
Sanford woman said she shot dog because it 'kept barking'
Former NC NAACP president expected to testify in his trespassing trial
House to decide on North Carolina 'born-alive' veto
Alabama considering chemical castration for child molesters
Tractor-trailer driver arrested after Durham hit-and-run
Show More
WW2 veteran tops charts with D-Day tribute song 'Shores of Normandy'
Sex offender seen pleasuring himself in truck at Garner intersection
Teacher fired after tweeting Trump to round up 'illegal students'
Teen sells cupcakes to treat family to Walt Disney World
Swastika embedded in California man's front yard upsets neighbors
More TOP STORIES News